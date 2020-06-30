TXU Energy's Newest Plan Provides Price Protection With Automatic Savings

TXU Energy AutoSaver(SM) provides monthly savings if gas prices fall and a price-protected cap if they rise

IRVING, Texas, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TXU Energy, the leader in innovative, customer-centric retail energy plans, today announced the launch of TXU Energy AutoSaverSM. The company's newest plan provides customers with a low electricity rate based on monthly NYMEX natural gas prices – which drive energy rates in Texas – while shielding them from the risk when gas prices rise. Here's how it works: When gas prices fall, customers will see automatic savings on their bill; when gas prices go up, their energy rate never goes above the disclosed price-protected cap.

"We are committed to our customers, and to creating experiences and products that work for their lives," said Sydney Seiger, chief marketing officer for TXU Energy. "We've listened to customers who say they've been burned by skyrocketing wholesale prices in the past or blindsided by an astronomically high bill. Customers who choose AutoSaver will find comfort in the plan's price-protection cap and peace of mind knowing they've made a smart decision when it comes to managing their household expenses."

AutoSaver is ideal for the discerning electricity customer who understands that natural gas prices largely set the price of power and wants to participate in the fluctuating energy market for potential savings, with the added assurance of a price-protected cap. The plan's unique billing statements include information about each month's price of natural gas and how the customer benefits from it.

"We are proud to add this plan to an entire suite of TXU Energy products that aim to improve customer experience and exceed expectations," added Seiger.

Also, with innovative tools like TXU Energy MyEnergy Dashboard, customers can monitor their personal consumption information anytime.

For more information about TXU Energy AutoSaverSM, please visit www.txu.com.

About TXU Energy

More Texans trust TXU Energy to power their homes and businesses than any other electricity provider. We're passionate about creating experiences and solutions tailored to fit the needs of our customers, including electricity plans, online tools to help save, renewable energy options and more. TXU Energy is also committed to cultivating a dynamic and enjoyable workplace where all our people can succeed. Visit txu.com for more. TXU Energy is a subsidiary of Vistra (NYSE: VST). REP #10004

