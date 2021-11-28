Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell tie the knot! See her blazered wedding look

Ty Pennington and Kellee Merrell tied the knot!

The current HGTV star announced the exciting news on Sunday, Nov. 28 on Instagram. Pennington, best known for his work on "Trading Spaces" and as host of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," posted a photo from their big day, sharing a snap of the couple smiling at one another as they posed in front of a white vintage convertible. (The gorgeous photo was taken by Three Lines Creative.)

The 57-year-old sported a dark grey suit paired with a white shirt. Pennington opted to leave the top buttons undone, foregoing a tie for a more casual look.

Merrell, 33, wore a simple long white gown paired with a Veronica Beard white blazer layered over top. She wore her hair in loose curls with a long veil pinned toward the back of her head, finishing off the look with a gorgeous bouquet of white flowers.

“We did it 💐💍,” Pennington captioned the post.

The newlyweds were showered with love and well wishes in the comments of Pennington’s posts from fans and colleagues.

Former “Trading Spaces” designer Vern Yip commented, “Congratulations!!!! Wishing you both a lifetime of more Love, Joy, and Laughter than you can possibly handle!!!”

Genevieve Gorder, another original designer on the hit TLC show, wrote, “YESSSSSSSSSSSS!! Im smiling with every part of me. Congrats you two!!”

“Wowza! Well don’t you both look absolutely smashing!!” Darren Keefe, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” reboot star wrote. “So happy for you!! Congratulations!!!!”

Pennington’s “Battle on the Beach” co-star Taniya Nayak also left a congratulatory note for the couple, writing, “ahhhhh!!! Omg this makes me so happy!!! Congrats and so much love to you both!!”

People reported that the couple wed in an intimate ceremony with eight guests in Savannah, Georgia. The reception was held at the 19th century home that the couple are restoring together, which is currently mid-renovation.

Pennington announced on July 28 that he and Merrell had gotten engaged. The former “Trading Spaces” star shared the news with fans on Instagram, posting a photo of his then fiancée’s hand wearing the gorgeous pear cut engagement ring.

“It’s the ‘yes’ for me…” he captioned the post.

Two days after announcing their exciting milestone as a couple, Pennington shared another post on Instagram to thank fans for their support. The “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” star posted a selfie of the two together where he gave his best “Zoolander” impression for the camera while Merrell smiled in the background.

“Just wanted to say thank you for all the love and nice messages about our engagement,” he wrote. “We are feeling the love! Kellee hates having her picture taken so we’re practicing our best ‘blue steel’ for the wedding…. clearly hers needs some work (she hasn’t taken my classes).”

The couple had initially met over a decade ago in 2010 while he was filming a TV show in Toronto. Over the years, the stayed connected through mutual friends. In early 2020, they reconnected and made the decision to quarantine with one another during the pandemic. It was then that their relationship began to flourish.

During their time as a couple, Pennington has shared a handful of photos on his feed of Merrell. To celebrate Easter in April, he shared a photo on Instagram of the couple smiling as they posed in a sweet embrace. The next month, he snapped a photo of the two on the beach during a celebration for his friend’s birthday weekend. Most recently, he shared a shot of their couples costume for Halloween, embodying Todd and Margo from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”