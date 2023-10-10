Tybee Island City Council member arrested for DUI

Tybee Island City Council member Michael "Spec" Hosti was arrested and booked on Sept. 26 for a DUI less safe, according to a police report from the Tybee Island Police Department.

According to the report, Hosti was backing out of a parking spot, struck another vehicle, and tried to drive away. A resident stopped him from leaving and told him to come back to the scene.

In the report, the responding officer said while speaking to Hosti, they could "smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath." When asked if he'd had anything alcohol, Hosti replied no at first, and then at a second prompting said that he had a couple of drinks. The officer also said that Hosti's eyes were "bloodshot and watery".

Hosti refused to take a field sobriety test or blood alcohol test and was arrested and booked. He apparently stated that "he had been waiting to be arrested by us," as he was booked. Hosti was released from jail after surrendering his license.

