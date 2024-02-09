What Tybee Island officials are doing to prepare for Orange Crush in April

The biggest HBCU bash of the southeast is returning in April, but Tybee Island officials are determined that the devastation it brought to the island's resources will not.

SB 443, recently introduced by Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah) and Rep. Jesse Petrea (R-Savannah) will allow any municipality in Georgia, like Tybee Island, to sue to recover damages from promoters of unsanctioned or unpermitted events.

"If this legislation makes it through the state legislature, we will have the ability to collect damages from promoters who spend our money on their nefarious activities," said Mayor Brian West at a city council meeting. "The safety and security of our residents and workforce, and the reputation of our island as a destination for families is of paramount importance to me and this council and we're going to make sure that happens."

One weekend in April last year brought Orange Crush to the tiny barrier island, with 50,000 party-goers, miles of gridlocked traffic and violent incidents. The festival it set to return on the weekends of April 19 and April 27 of this year, according to West.

The official, trademarked Orange Crush Festival will be in July on Jacksonville Beach in Florida, according to their website. The Orange Crush of this year and of last year have been organized and promoted by 'piggyback promoters' on social media, who don't own the trademark but have nothing preventing them from spreading the word on social media. This bill may change that, holding them accountable for any damages accrued on the weekends.

"The [chaos] had absolutely zero to do with us, and we were trying to stop it last year as well," said George Mikey, the trademark owner of Orange Crush. "We moved it to Jacksonville in 2021, but the piggyback promoters have not allowed that to happen. They've been wrongfully and forcibly using our brand in order to cause chaos on the beach, and they continue to be a thorn in our heel and Tybee's as well. The promoters don't care one way or the other."

Additionally, West said that on those weekends in April there will be a large police presence on island. Butler Avenue will be one lane in both directions with the center two lanes for emergency vehicles only. The City is working with federal representatives, GDOT and the state police to keep the highway open and if necessary, redirect traffic at the Bull River Bridge, and more information will be available as the date approaches.

