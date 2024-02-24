Tye police arrest 2 after high-speed chase & foot pursuit

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Tye Police Department arrested two individuals after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase early Friday morning.

Law enforcement attempted to stop a black Cadillac driving at 100 mph on February 23 in the eastbound lanes of I-20. The driver did not comply, and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The car stopped after hitting a curb in Abilene, causing damage to the wheels. Three suspects fled on foot, prompting Tye police to initiate a pursuit.

Two suspects were apprehended and charged with several offenses, including evading arrest, possession of cocaine, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, and hindering prosecution.

The third suspect has been identified, and a warrant will be issued for his arrest. Tye PD would like to thank the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, Abilene Police, and Abilene Christian University Police for their assistance.

