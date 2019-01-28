Is Tye Soon Limited’s (SGX:BFU) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm?

Investors are always looking for growth in small-cap stocks like Tye Soon Limited (SGX:BFU), with a market cap of S$13m. However, an important fact which most ignore is: how financially healthy is the business? Since BFU is loss-making right now, it’s crucial to evaluate the current state of its operations and pathway to profitability. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. However, I know these factors are very high-level, so I recommend you dig deeper yourself into BFU here.

How does BFU’s operating cash flow stack up against its debt?

BFU has shrunken its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from S$91m to S$79m . With this reduction in debt, BFU’s cash and short-term investments stands at S$13m , ready to deploy into the business. On top of this, BFU has produced S$277k in operating cash flow over the same time period, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 0.3%, signalling that BFU’s current level of operating cash is not high enough to cover debt. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency for loss making companies since metrics such as return on asset (ROA) requires positive earnings. In BFU’s case, it is able to generate 0.0035x cash from its debt capital.

Can BFU meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Looking at BFU’s S$102m in current liabilities, the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of S$154m, leading to a 1.5x current account ratio. For Retail Distributors companies, this ratio is within a sensible range since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can BFU service its debt comfortably?

BFU is a highly-leveraged company with debt exceeding equity by over 100%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. Though, since BFU is presently unprofitable, sustainability of its current state of operations becomes a concern. Maintaining a high level of debt, while revenues are still below costs, can be dangerous as liquidity tends to dry up in unexpected downturns.

Next Steps:

BFU’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. Since there is also no concerns around BFU’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure BFU has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I suggest you continue to research Tye Soon to get a more holistic view of the small-cap by looking at:

