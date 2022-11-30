Tye Soon's (SGX:BFU) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Tye Soon's (SGX:BFU) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Tye Soon, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = S$9.4m ÷ (S$155m - S$89m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Tye Soon has an ROCE of 14%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Retail Distributors industry average of 5.8% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Tye Soon's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Tye Soon's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tye Soon Tell Us?

Tye Soon's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 223% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Tye Soon has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 58%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Tye Soon is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 87% return over the last five years. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

If you'd like to know more about Tye Soon, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

