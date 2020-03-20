Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown hilariously troll fans in new TikTok video

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown have finally responded -- sort of -- to all those dating rumors.

The two reality stars, along with some of their pals, dubbed themselves The Quarantine Crew on the popular video-sharing app TikTok and have been posting videos showing how they are spending their time amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Previous posts show the group often hanging by the pool, dancing and just having an overall good time. On Thursday, they took their shenanigans inside to take on the viral "flip the switch" challenge.

In the video, Brown -- along with two other women -- are seen bopping along to Drake's "Nonstop" when the room goes dark. When the lights pop back on, Cameron and two other men appear in their place, wearing their clothes.

"BREAKING: Tyler finally got into Hannah’s pants," the hilarious caption read, followed by the hashtags #coronavirus #fliptheswitch and #thequarantinecrew.

The TikTok video comes amid speculation that the exes have rekindled a romantic relationship. Tyler was the runner-up to Jedd Wyatt on Hannah's season of "The Bachelorette." However, he reunited with the former Miss Alabama for a drink after the show's finale which showed her breakup from Jedd.

An insider recently revealed to E! News that they are simply just friends.

"They aren't dating but Hannah has been there for Tyler since the passing of his mom," according to the insider.

