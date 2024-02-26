Tyler Christmas tree farm opens for tulip season

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For four years, Plantation Pines CHRISTmas Tree Farm in Tyler has been planting tulips for the community to enjoy.

“We just love having families and having people out, coming to just enjoy, enjoy being outside, enjoying making memories together,” said owner Heather Reed.

The farm held a soft-opening on Saturday, and said they are not at full bloom but that their earlier varieties are blooming, and they want to share them with the community.

People from around East Texas come out to the farm to take pictures, enjoy the day and pick some beautiful tulips.

“It’s important for our kids to get to experience nature and learn to appreciate nature,” said Tyler resident Piedad Bravo.

Families say it’s all about the experience when you go.

“I love flowers in general and the different like, the vivid colors of the tulips are, I think they’re beautiful,” said Bravo.

Reed said you still have time to come out because the tulips aren’t at full bloom yet.

“We’ve got our early tulips blooming right now, we’ll have some coming up later, but we like I said, we are on tulip time, so when they start blooming, we are just open until they’re not blooming anymore,” said Reed.

Families making the trip a yearly tradition.

Hours to come pick tulips are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. These hours are subject to change based on weather and tulip field availability.

The flowers are $2.75 per tulip, and current photos of their selections can be found online.

“Come out every spring and pick some tulips,” said Bravo.

