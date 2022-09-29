Tyler Hobbs’ QQL NFT Project Raises Nearly $17M in Successful Mint

2
Rosie Perper
·2 min read

QQL, a collaborative generative art experiment, raised nearly $17 million in a successful mint on Wednesday afternoon and continued to climb in trading throughout the day.

The unique NFT project is a collaboration between visual artist Tyler Hobbs and Dandelion Wist, co-founder of generative art platform Archipelago. The QQL algorithm is open for everyone to use but only mint pass holders will be able to turn their creations into official NFTs in the collection.

The project, which allows NFT collectors to act as co-creators of artwork through the QQL algorithm, sold out of its mint passes offered at a modified dutch auction on Archipelago. Essentially, a dutch auction allows potential buyers to place blind bids within a certain set of pricing parameters, and the final selling price is determined after taking in all bids. In this case, the auction started at 50 ETH (about $66,890) and decreased over the course of one hour until all 900 mint passes were sold.

The final price for all 900 mint passes ended at 14 ETH, or about $18,729. In total, the project raised 126,000 ETH, equivalent to about $16.5 million.

According to Nansen data, the project quickly jumped above blue chip projects like CryptoPunks and Bored Ape Yacht Club in terms of trading volume in secondary sales, raising over 15,176 ETH (about $20.3 million) within hours of minting. Many of the buyers of the QQL mint passes are also holders of Fidenza NFTs, Hobbs' original generative NFT project that recently saw a spike in sales.

Last week, the project experienced a $1 million pump after one wallet alone purchased eight NFTs within 48 hours. The quick succession of sales temporarily boosted the project's market cap and floor price.

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin Could ‘Double in Price’ Under CFTC Regulation, Chairman Behnam Says

    Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chairman Rostin Behnam said Thursday that CFTC-led regulation could have significant benefits for the crypto industry, including a potential boost to the price of bitcoin.

  • Circle to Roll Out Free Crypto Literacy Program to HBCUs

    Students who perform well will get a leg up to apply for Circle internships and employment.

  • Bitcoin-sterling volumes spike to record high as British currency flounders

    Trading volumes between the British pound and the cryptocurrency bitcoin spiked to a record high after sterling dropped on Monday, according to market data firm Kaiko Research, in what analysts said was likely a rush by investors to dump their sterling for the digital asset or profit from arbitrage. The volume of transactions in the bitcoin-sterling trading pair across eight major exchanges globally spiked to a record high of 846 million pounds ($920 million) on Monday, according to Kaiko Research, compared with an average of around 54.1 million pounds a day so far in 2022. The surge was likely due to traders swapping sterling for bitcoin, said James Butterfill, head of research at crypto firm CoinShares.

  • Kraken's Incoming CEO on Jesse Powell's Departure, IPO Plans and Crypto Winter

    Dave Ripley joined CoinDesk TV’s “The Hash” to discuss the future of the crypto exchange amid a leadership change.

  • Genesis’s Co-Head of Crypto Sales, Trading Leaves in Latest Exit

    (Bloomberg) -- Four senior executives at crypto brokerage Genesis have departed, as part of a leadership shuffle in the aftermath of its exposure to bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and a broad market downturn.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets Wrap‘Where’s Ja

  • US senators aim to amend cybersecurity bill to include crypto

    As regulators around the world try to provide frameworks for the digital asset industry, two U.S. senators have introduced a bill to help crypto companies report cybersecurity threats. U.S. senators Marsha Blackburn, Republican of Tennessee, and Cynthia Lummis, Republican of Wyoming, exclusively shared with TechCrunch the reformed legislation, the Cryptocurrency Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act, which would amend the Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 to include cryptocurrency firms.

  • New Bond Fund Shows Blockchain Is a Tool—Not a Crypto Bet

    The WisdomTree Short-Term Treasury Digital Fund isn't a bet on crypto. But it is recognition of the technology that drives crypto networks.

  • Delaware DOJ Freezes Wallets, Accounts in 'Pig Butchering' Crypto Scams

    A total of 23 entities including wallets, accounts and individuals, were traced in this stealthier version of a common crypto romance scam.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Reverses Course Again, Trades Towards 20-Day Moving Average

    Bitcoin continues to trade around its moving average. Market Wrap is CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets.

  • Cryptocurrency Prices And News: Robinhood Launches Crypto Wallet

    Cryptocurrency News: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall again. Robinhood launches crypto app. FTX considers another buyout. A look behind Bitcoin ETFs.

  • Worthington Earnings Preview: Can the Steel Stock Beat Expectations Again?

    Investors will be eyeing Worthington's first quarter earnings to see if the company can beat earnings expectations again and show resilience amidst rising inflation. Worthington's performance over the last few years is an indicator that the company may have pricing power as a steel processor.

  • Lawmakers, unions press U.S. airlines to hold off on stock buybacks

    Labor unions and some U.S. lawmakers are pressing airlines not to resume stock buybacks after a COVID assistance prohibition expires this week. Representative Peter DeFazio, a Democrat who chairs the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, is holding a hearing on Thursday on investing in transportation workers that will discuss the issue. DeFazio is circulating a letter to colleagues seen by Reuters that urges airlines to "refrain from initiating stock buybacks ... at least until air carriers are able to publish and fulfill schedules that meet demand; staff flights and key personnel positions appropriately; and return service to every community."

  • Brazil’s Securities Regulator Probes Crypto Exchange Mercado Bitcoin on Token Issuance

    The CVM asked the country’s largest local crypto exchange to provide data on fixed income tokens it has issued since January 2020.

  • Orange Juice Futures Surge as Hurricane Ian Menaces Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Ian is poised to ravage Florida’s orange crop as it tears across the state, flooding the state’s groves and ripping fruit off branches. Not only will it drive up the cost of juice for consumers, but may drive farmers struggling against disease and real estate development out of business.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Sci

  • What's the Environmental Impact of Cryptocurrency?

    Cryptocurrency mining requires massive amounts of energy. Discover why cryptocurrency mining is so energy-intensive and learn about alternatives to crypto mining.

  • Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: What’s the Difference?

    Comparing Bitcoin vs. Ethereum shows that Ether's surging popularity has made it a potent competitor token to bitcoin, even with less market cap and volume.

  • Pullback in Asia’s Best-Performing Stock Has Analysts Saying Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s hottest stock has been fizzling in recent months, but analysts think PT Adaro Minerals Indonesia may still climb higher thanks to a recent acquisition that will boost sales into the supply chain for electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Ma

  • What a Strong Dollar Means for Crypto Market

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other major cryptocurrencies are spiking higher Tuesday after the recent crash of fiat currencies worldwide against the U.S. dollar. eToro Crypto Consultant Glen Goodman discusses the impact of the dollar's strength on the crypto markets.

  • Nancy Pelosi-Backed Stock Trading Ban Faces Uphill Battle

    Congress has just three days to vote on the 26-page 'Combatting Financial Conflicts of Interest' bill during this week's limited Congressional session.

  • SWIFT Partners With Crypto Data Provider Chainlink on Cross-Chain Protocol in TradFi Play

    Interest from institutional investors moving into crypto has been “undeniable,” according to SWIFT’s Strategy Director.