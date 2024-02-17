Tyler Legacy donates $12,000 for memorial baseball field

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For a second year in a row, Tyler Legacy has put on “Red Raiders on a Mission” to raise money for people in their community.

This week was “Jack’s Joy Week,” and they raised money for Jack Bryans, a student who passed away in 2022.

Since his death, the Bryans family has worked with the Miracle League of Tyler to make this dream a reality, by building a baseball field in Jack’s honor.

“For any children with any sort of special need, physical need, mental and emotional need to be able to play on,” said Casey Bryans, Jack’s father.

The school was able to present his family with an over $12,000 check.

“We are so thankful we can give the Bryans family this gift and see the field build we are just excited to see everything get going,” said Rachel Bumgardner, Southern Belles Director.

Jack loved baseball but was confined to a wheelchair due to his illness but it didn’t stop him from experiencing happiness.

“He said I just love people, and that is who Jack was. He loved people, he loved playing games, he loved his family,” said Bryans.

Tyler mayor, Don Warren along with the city donated the land near Faulkner park as a place where all children can be cheered for on the big field.

“They deserve to be part of a team and to be able to cheer and laugh and not really worry about the score,” said Don Warren, Tyler mayor.

It was an emotional gathering, while students use their talents to show appreciation and honor Jack Bryans.

This donation is pushing them closer to their financial goal and hopefully they’ll be ready to play ball by this fall.

