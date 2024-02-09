Tyler Legacy senior surprised with National Merit Scholarship finalist recognition

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler Legacy High School surprised one senior with his recognition as a National Merit Scholarship finalist on Friday.

Brady Filla earned the recognition after he scored in the top 10% on the PSAT. He’s one of more than 16,000 national semifinalists and he put in a lot of work to get there.

“So I’m on cross country and track and right now I’m in the middle of soccer season and I’m part of student council, a senior officer. I’m also the historian of the Science National Honor Society and I’m a part of our National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society and Ro Kappa Social Studies Honor Society” said Brady Filla

Filla added that he plans on heading to Texas Tech University but his major is still undecided. In the spring he’ll have the opportunity to be awarded from $28 million in scholarships thanks to his recognition.

