Tyler Newby guilty of reckless homicide, not murder, in Dorian Murrell's 2020 death

Tyler Newby was convicted of reckless homicide Monday in the 2020 death of an unarmed Black 18-year-old, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

Newby's first trial in the death of Dorian Murrell, a year ago, ended in a mistrial after jurors couldn't agree on a verdict.

Prosecutors also pursued a count of murder in the retrial, but a judge found Tyler Newby guilty of the lesser charge, the prosecutor's office said.

Murrell was shot and killed in downtown Indianapolis early May 31, 2020, hours after local protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Murrell was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He died of a single gunshot wound to the heart.

Newby turned himself in shortly after the shooting.

Newby claimed self defense, saying the shooting took place after he was approached by a group of people and shoved to the ground. He saw someone standing over him, Newby said, and fired.

But prosecutors argued that being shoved to the ground wasn't reason enough to take someone else's life.

Murrell's family and some community members objected to what they characterized as special treatment of Newby, including being released on bond, saying it was because he is white.

A sentencing hearing will take place Nov. 10.

