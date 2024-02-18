Tyler non-profit donates pet oxygen masks to fire departments in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Obedience Training Club (TOTC) said they have been delivering pet oxygen masks to local fire departments after raising money to buy 97 masks in 2023.

On Saturday, TOTC said they gave six mask sets to the Lindale Fire Department to deliver oxygen directly to animals after smoke inhalation. Each mask set reportedly comes with a small, medium and large mask.

Photo courtesy of TOTC,

“Lots of our members live in this area (Lindale), so we are excited to have these new masks be put in service for our community,” TOTC said.

According to TOTC, during the month of February, they will be delivering masks to fire departments around Smith County.

On Friday, TOTC said 22 mask sets were delivered to the City of Tyler Fire Department, to be distributed to the other 10 stations around Tyler. TOTC said with the masks, pets have an increased recovery rate after a fire.

In a social media post Tyler FD thanked the Tyler Obedience Training Club for their donation.

“These will go on all of our response apparatuses to protect our community’s pets,” Tyler FD said.

Photo courtesy of TOTC.

Earlier in the month, Whitehouse Fire Department also received three mask sets, TOTC said.

The Whitehouse FD said the masks are a life saving tool to better serve the community.

Photo courtesy of TOTC.

