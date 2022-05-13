Tyler Perry produces documentary on disappearances of Collier men Felipe Santos, Terrance Williams

Felipe Santos, left, and Terrance Williams

A Naples mystery is at the center of the premiere episodes of "Never Seen Again," a national documentary series on missing people that began streaming this week on Paramount+.

The first two episodes are focused on the disappearances of Felipe Santos and Terrance Williams, who were last seen getting into the back of the patrol car of Collier County sheriff’s deputy Steven Calkins in the early 2000s.

Tyler Perry is the executive producer of the episodes on the Naples cases. Perry has been advocating for answers for the families since 2012. He offered a reward for tips and came to Naples twice for news conferences.

Media mogul Tyler Perry, left, holds the hand of Marcia Williams, mother of Terrance Williams, at a 2013 press conference in Naples. Perry offered a $100,000 reward for information solving the missing persons case of Williams and Felipe Santos. Perry, along with the Rev. Al Sharpton, were in East Naples to spotlight both missing persons cases. (Photo: William DeShazer/Staff)

“I was shocked and outraged,” Perry said in a press release about the series. “They’re both disappearing with the same deputy after being put in the same deputy’s car. … If this is a coincidence, then he is the most unlucky man in the world, that this could actually be something that happened to him twice. I just don’t see how that is possible. And I think that anybody in law enforcement can look at this and go, ‘What happened to them?’”

The first episode features Marcia Williams, who lives in Naples and has been a key force in fighting for answers in the disappearances about her son, Terrance.

Felipe Santos disappeared from North Naples on October 14, 2003. He was last seen getting into the patrol car of former Collier County sheriff deputy Steve Calkins.

The second episode centers on Santos, a 23-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico and an Immokalee resident, who disappeared in October 2003 after he was involved in a minor traffic crash in North Naples. His brothers last saw him getting into Calkins’ patrol car.

Three months later, in January 2004, Terrance Williams, a 27-year-old Black man, disappeared after Calkins pulled Williams over.

Calkins said Williams appeared to be having car trouble near the Naples Memorial Gardens cemetery. Cemetery workers saw Williams getting into Calkins’ patrol car.

The News-Press and the Naples Daily News have been tracking the cases and the developments since the men disappeared.

Although both men could have been arrested for driving violations, Calkins said he gave the men rides to separate Circle-K convenience stores in North Naples. Video footage and witnesses could not corroborate that happened in either case. He was fired from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office in 2004 after an internal affairs investigation found he lied and gave inconsistent statements about Terrance Williams' disappearance.

Calkins has denied wrongdoing, has never been arrested in connection with the disappearances and fought a wrongful death lawsuit filed against him in 2018. He won the case after the legal team representing Marcia Williams missed a deadline to file for a trial.

Terrance Williams and Marcia Williams

Perry contacted Marcia Williams after learning about the cases. As he said in a USA TODAY column published May 10: “I reached out to her and heard the pain, the frustration, the anger in her voice. Well, I have a voice too. I thought, there’s no way this could be happening in America now. We cannot be back, living in Emmett Till’s mother Mamie’s heartache again.”

Williams told the Naples Daily News and The News-Press in a 2021 interview that “God has sent me an angel” in Perry. “He has helped me so much.”

Janine Zeitlin is an enterprise reporter in Southwest Florida. You can reach at jzeitlin@gannett.com or on Twitter @JanineZeitlin.

