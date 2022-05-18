Tyler pleads not guilty: YCUSD counselor charged with threatening Black MHS coach

May 18—A school counselor for Yuba City Unified School District that was arrested in February on charges that included criminal threats, hate speech involving threats and carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Yuba County Superior Court.

Todd Andrew Tyler, 53, of Browns Valley, was arrested on Feb. 22 following an investigation in which he allegedly made threats that were "racial towards the African American victim" and "homophobic," police previously said. When Tyler was arrested by the Marysville Police Department, he also was found with a .45 caliber handgun with two loaded magazines in the center console of his vehicle.

Tyler was placed on leave by the district as a result of the charges shortly after the February arrest that involved a Black Marysville High School coach.

Tyler has worked for Yuba City Unified School District (YCUSD) since 2018 and is involved in a pending civil lawsuit against the district. In February, he was placed on "administrative leave, following his arrest on charges of criminal threats, and pending the outcome of a law enforcement and internal investigations," the district previously said in a statement.

The threats that Tyler allegedly made were toward Marysville High School varsity softball coach Maurice Clavelle. KCRA-TV had reported that Tyler was upset with a position his daughter played during a scrimmage.

Clavelle told KCRA-TV in February that close to 20 calls were received with threatening messages from Tyler. He played a portion of those messages for the media outlet in which a person alleged to be Tyler said, "Look forward to splittin' your face in half. Look forward proving what a loser you are. And I said it on the phone. I'm gonna have fun with you Mo. I'm gonna track you down."

Doreen Osumi, superintendent for YCUSD, previously said Tyler had been assigned as a counselor for Andros Karperos and Yuba City High School.

"The actions described as leading to the arrest are reprehensible and deeply troubling. They are entirely at odds with who we are as a school district and as educators," a statement from YCUSD said in February. "Any action that calls into question the fitness of an employee to guide our students is something we take very seriously. We have taken immediate steps to ensure the safety of our school and students while the matter is investigated. We cannot comment further on this personnel matter. If we are able to share more information at a later time, we will do so."

In a letter that was sent to parents at the time, Osumi said she was "angry, sickened and dismayed" by what was reported to have happened.

"This man should not be working for a school district, period," Clavelle told KCRA-TV.

According to court records, Tyler is scheduled to have a pre-hearing conference on June 29.