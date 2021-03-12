Tyler Rambo found not guilty of attempted murder or assault, but guilty of three police-related charges

Mar. 11—After hours of deliberation that spanned over two days, a jury on Thursday found Tyler Rambo, 20, not guilty of attempted murder or assault but guilty of several other counts related to two shootings on the Fourth of July 2019 .

Rambo was accused of second-degree attempted murder for shooting at Jawaun Anderson, a man he had lost a fight to about a week prior. Rambo told the court he was scared that Anderson and his friends would brutally attack him again.

While he was found not guilty of that charge and a related assault charge, he was found guilty of three counts of aggravated assault or battery of a peace officer from the ensuing exchange of gunfire with police.

When Anderson got on top of Rambo and was hitting him on the fourth, Rambo told the court he pulled out his .357 revolver and shot it into the air to make the assault stop.

Rambo was also accused of aggravated assault against Anderson's girlfriend at the time, Jazmin Smith, who was involved in the fight. Smith claimed Rambo pointed the gun in her face, while he claimed he was acting in self-defense.

After the initial shooting, Rambo ran from the scene in an attempt to evade another assault, he said. The prosecutor alleged he ran to get away from police, who began chasing him.

Rambo stopped at the basketball courts in City Park, where there was a confrontation with police officers. Rambo put his hands in the air, in what he said was an attempt to show officers he was not a threat. Officers told the court they were in fear for their lives because Rambo refused to follow their commands of dropping the gun and getting on the ground.

However, Rambo said he was scared if he dropped the revolver in single action it would misfire.

That's when Coeur d'Alene Police officer Casey Zeigler used a stun gun on Rambo. Seconds later, Rambo's gun went off and officers returned fire, striking him more than 14 times.

Ultimately, Rambo's legs were amputated at the hip, leaving him wheelchair bound.

During the seven days in court, prosecutors argued that Rambo brought the revolver to the park that day looking to get back at Anderson for the previous fight. The defense argued Rambo just wanted to spend the holiday with his family and then-7-year-old sister, and stumbled into the confrontation with Anderson.

After hearing closing statements on Wednesday, the jury began to deliberate at about 1:30 p.m. but could not reach a verdict by the end of the day. They resumed deliberations at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.