Tyler Skaggs death: Former LA Angels employee charged over pitcher's opioid overdose

A former Los Angeles Angels employee has been criminally charged for allegedly providing pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that killed him last year, according to officials.

Eric Prescott Kay, the former director of communications for Angels, has been charged with illegal possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance according to a complaint brought against him by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Mr Skaggs ingested a mixture of opioids and alcohol before choking to death on his own vomit. He was found to have had ethanol, fentanyl and oxycodone by Tarrant County deputy chief medical examiner Dr Marc Krouse.

