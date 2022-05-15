Is Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Potentially Undervalued?

Let's talk about the popular Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$491 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$340. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Tyler Technologies' current trading price of US$358 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Tyler Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Tyler Technologies worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 2.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Tyler Technologies today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $368.95, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Tyler Technologies’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of Tyler Technologies look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 51% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Tyler Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TYL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TYL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Tyler Technologies you should know about.

