Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

It looks like Tyman plc (LON:TYMN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Investors can purchase shares before the 22nd of April in order to be eligible for this dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Tyman's upcoming dividend is UK£0.04 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of UK£0.04 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Tyman has a trailing yield of approximately 1.0% on its current stock price of £4.085. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Tyman paid out just 21% of its profit last year, which we think is conservatively low and leaves plenty of margin for unexpected circumstances.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's comforting to see Tyman's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 33% per annum for the past five years. Tyman looks like a real growth company, with earnings per share growing at a cracking pace and the company reinvesting most of its profits in the business.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Tyman has delivered an average of 7.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Tyman? Typically, companies that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings are keeping the profits for reinvestment in the business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. In summary, Tyman appears to have some promise as a dividend stock, and we'd suggest taking a closer look at it.

