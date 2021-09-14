Tyner Middle Academy Bible history teacher charged with rape in Ooltewah

Kelcey Caulder, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
Sep. 13—A Bible history teacher at Tyner Middle Academy has been arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape. He has also been suspended from his job, pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

Kadarius Scott, 23, was arrested on Thursday, according to a news release from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, in relation to an alleged incident reported last Monday in Ooltewah.

According to a complaint affidavit related to the case, a woman claimed Scott visited her house after work for dinner. She said she visited the bathroom at some point during the visit and came back out to find Scott in her bedroom. She said he refused to leave the room and instead shut the door to prevent her from leaving. The woman told officers that Scott then began to grab and kiss her without consent and after being asked to stop.

According to the complaint, he grew frustrated when she did not return his advances and threw her onto the bed, where he forcibly removed her clothing and raped her.

The affidavit said Scott texted her after leaving the home to apologize for what happened. The message reportedly said, "Bae I am so sorry I just get a head of my self just want to make love to you and hold you just want to be there."

Later in the week on Wednesday, the affidavit said Scott called the woman, and the call was recorded by two detectives who were with her at the time. In it, Scott reportedly apologized for going "too far." When she asked why he continued after she told him to stop, he said he didn't know and apologized again. Later in the call, the affidavit said, he became upset and said he was afraid to lose his job.

"I'm about to lose everything," Scott reportedly said. "I'm going to lose my teaching license."

According to Tyner Middle Academy's website, Scott also served as the school's head baseball and cross-country coach before his suspension.

Scott is due in court on Wednesday in Hamilton County.

