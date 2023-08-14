Tyngsboro daycare worker accused of child pornography able to be released from federal custody

A woman who worked as a Tyngsboro daycare teacher will be allowed to be released from federal custody as she faces child pornography charges, according to new court documents.

A judge granted Lindsay Groves, 38, a motion for a pretrial release, according to a filing. The Hudson woman is accused of taking explicit photos of young children at work.

“Critically, however, the court finds that conditions of release can be fashioned to address this risk and reasonably assure the safety of the community,” the judge writes.

The judge writes that Groves would reside with her parents, serving as third-party custodians, no children would be allowed to visit the home and that she would not have access to her or her parents’ phone.

Allegations of sexual misconduct came to light in court documents in June, alleging Groves took nude images of children at Creative Minds daycare and sent the photos to Stacie Laughton, a former New Hampshire lawmaker also charged in the case. She allegedly had an intimate relationship with Laughton between May 2022 and June 2023.

The allegations involve both boys and girls.

Groves allegedly used regular bathroom breaks for the children (routine diaper/pull-up changes prior to “naptime”) to take multiple photos of the prepubescent children in a private bathroom and then sent the photos to Laughton via text message, according to U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Prosecutors say a review of Grove’s cellphone allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and Laughton, a former New Hampshire lawmaker also charged in the case.

According to court documents, these messages allegedly included discussion about, and transfer of, explicit photographs that Groves had taken of children while employed at Creative Minds – including at least four sexually explicit images of children who appear to be approximately three to five years old.

Prior to Groves’ release, the court will conduct a hearing in the near future to explain the conditions of her release.

The full court filing can be read below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

