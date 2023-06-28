Tyngsboro daycare worker accused of taking nude photos of children to face a judge

A Tyngsboro daycare worker accused of taking nude photos of children is slated to face a judge in federal court in Boston on Wednesday.

Lindsay Groves, 38, a native of Hudson, New Hampshire, and a former employee of Creative Minds Daycare is slated to be arraigned on child exploitation and child pornography charges.

Groves allegedly took nude cell phone images of children between the ages of 3 and 5 in the daycare’s bathroom between May 2022 and June 2023, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

25 Investigates has learned that daycare staff at Creative Minds notified Tyngsboro police about Facebook messages last summer accusing Groves of taking the pictures, according to a source who spoke with Investigative Reporter Ted Daniel.

The source said the messages to the daycare were sent by Groves’ estranged partner, Stacie-Marie Laughton. Laughton is a former New Hampshire state representative and the first transgender person to be elected to state office in 2012.

Authorities allege that Laughton had been requesting and receiving sexually explicit pictures from Groves of both young boys and girls.

Prosecutors say a review of Grove’s cell phone allegedly revealed over 2,500 text messages between Groves and Laughton.

Laughton was arrested last week on a felony arrest warrant charging her with the distribution of child sexual abuse images. She was also charged with three additional counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Laughton is being held until her next hearing at a later date.

