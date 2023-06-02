Tyngsborough police safely locate missing man

Update: According to NHSP, Fairbrother has been safely located.

Tyngsborough police are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Michael Fairbrother, 66, was last seen on Thursday, June 1 around 3:30 p.m., at the Costco on Daniel Webster Highway in Nashua, N.H.

Fairbrother suffers from dementia and is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 155 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with an American flag on it and driving a black 2017 Ford Escape.

Anyone who has seen Fairbrother, or has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to call the Tyngsborough Police Department at 978-649-7504.

