What Type Of Shareholder Owns Arbonia AG’s (VTX:ARBN)?

If you want to know who really controls Arbonia AG (VTX:ARBN), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

With a market capitalization of CHF825m, Arbonia is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ARBN.

View our latest analysis for Arbonia

SWX:ARBN Ownership Summary January 27th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arbonia?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Arbonia already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 20% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Arbonia’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SWX:ARBN Income Statement Export January 27th 19 More

Arbonia is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Arbonia

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Arbonia AG. Insiders own CHF312m worth of shares in the CHF825m company. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.