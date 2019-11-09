What Type Of Shareholder Owns Arq Group Limited's (ASX:ARQ)?

The big shareholder groups in Arq Group Limited (ASX:ARQ) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Arq Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$56m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ARQ.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arq Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 44% of Arq Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Arq Group's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Arq Group. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Arq Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Arq Group Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$56m, and insiders have AU$6.4m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.