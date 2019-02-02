What Type Of Shareholder Owns Automotive Holdings Group Limited’s (ASX:AHG)?

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Every investor in Automotive Holdings Group Limited (ASX:AHG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, ‘Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.’

Automotive Holdings Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$519m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about AHG.

ASX:AHG Ownership Summary February 2nd 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Automotive Holdings Group?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 24% of Automotive Holdings Group. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Automotive Holdings Group, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:AHG Income Statement Export February 2nd 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Automotive Holdings Group. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Automotive Holdings Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.