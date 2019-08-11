What Type Of Shareholder Owns Big River Industries Limited's (ASX:BRI)?

A look at the shareholders of Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Big River Industries is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$71m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BRI.

ASX:BRI Ownership Summary, August 11th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Big River Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Big River Industries does have institutional investors; and they hold 28% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Big River Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:BRI Income Statement, August 11th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Big River Industries. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Big River Industries

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.