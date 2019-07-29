What Type Of Shareholder Owns Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc.'s (CVE:BPLI)?

A look at the shareholders of Bluedrop Performance Learning Inc. (CVE:BPLI) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

Bluedrop Performance Learning is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$12m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are not on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BPLI.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bluedrop Performance Learning?

We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Bluedrop Performance Learning, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bluedrop Performance Learning. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Bluedrop Performance Learning

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.