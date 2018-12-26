What Type Of Shareholder Owns Brookside Energy Limited’s (ASX:BRK)?

A look at the shareholders of Brookside Energy Limited (ASX:BRK) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Brookside Energy is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$12m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about BRK.

Check out our latest analysis for Brookside Energy

ASX:BRK Ownership Summary December 26th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Brookside Energy?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Brookside Energy does have institutional investors; and they hold 15% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Brookside Energy’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

ASX:BRK Income Statement Export December 26th 18 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Brookside Energy. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Brookside Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.