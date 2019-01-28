What Type Of Shareholder Owns Centum Electronics Limited’s (NSE:CENTUM)?

Every investor in Centum Electronics Limited (NSE:CENTUM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Centum Electronics is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of ₹5.3b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CENTUM.

See our latest analysis for Centum Electronics

NSEI:CENTUM Ownership Summary January 28th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Centum Electronics?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 15% of Centum Electronics. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Centum Electronics’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NSEI:CENTUM Income Statement Export January 28th 19 More

Centum Electronics is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn’t analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Centum Electronics

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.