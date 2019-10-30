What Type Of Shareholder Owns China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited's (HKG:6058)?

Every investor in China Industrial Securities International Financial Group Limited (HKG:6058) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$1.9b, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 6058.

SEHK:6058 Ownership Summary, October 30th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Industrial Securities International Financial Group?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

China Industrial Securities International Financial Group already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 12% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China Industrial Securities International Financial Group's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:6058 Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in China Industrial Securities International Financial Group. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of China Industrial Securities International Financial Group

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.