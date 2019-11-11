What Type Of Shareholder Owns China Infrastructure & Logistics Group Ltd.'s (HKG:1719)?

Every investor in China Infrastructure & Logistics Group Ltd. (HKG:1719) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.
With a market capitalization of HK$1.4b, China Infrastructure & Logistics Group is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1719.
What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Infrastructure & Logistics Group?
We don't tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it's not particularly common.
There could be various reasons why no institutions own shares in a company. Typically, small, newly listed companies don't attract much attention from fund managers, because it would not be possible for large fund managers to build a meaningful position in the company. Alternatively, there might be something about the company that has kept institutional investors away. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of China Infrastructure & Logistics Group, for yourself, below.
We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in China Infrastructure & Logistics Group. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.
Insider Ownership Of China Infrastructure & Logistics Group
The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.
I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.
Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of China Infrastructure & Logistics Group Ltd.. This gives them effective control of the company. So they have a HK$1.0b stake in this HK$1.4b business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.
General Public Ownership
With a 25% ownership, the general public have some degree of sway over 1719. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.
Next Steps:
It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand China Infrastructure & Logistics Group better, we need to consider many other factors.
