What Type Of Shareholder Owns China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited’s (HKG:570)?

The big shareholder groups in China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co. Limited (HKG:570) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

With a market capitalization of HK$24b, China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 570.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it’s included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 24% of China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.