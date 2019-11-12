What Type Of Shareholder Owns Coima Res S.p.A.'s (BIT:CRES)?

The big shareholder groups in Coima Res S.p.A. (BIT:CRES) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Coima Res is a smaller company with a market capitalization of €319m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CRES.

View our latest analysis for Coima Res

BIT:CRES Ownership Summary, November 12th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coima Res?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 21% of Coima Res. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Coima Res's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

BIT:CRES Income Statement, November 12th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Coima Res. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Coima Res

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Coima Res S.p.A.. It seems the board members have no more than €880k worth of shares in the €319m company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.