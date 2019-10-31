What Type Of Shareholder Owns Daily Mail and General Trust plc's (LON:DMGT)?

A look at the shareholders of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of UK£2.0b, Daily Mail and General Trust is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about DMGT.

See our latest analysis for Daily Mail and General Trust

LSE:DMGT Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Daily Mail and General Trust?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Daily Mail and General Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 61% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Daily Mail and General Trust's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

LSE:DMGT Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

Investors should note that institutions actually own more than half the company, so they can collectively wield significant power. Hedge funds don't have many shares in Daily Mail and General Trust. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Daily Mail and General Trust

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.