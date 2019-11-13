What Type Of Shareholder Owns Diös Fastigheter AB (publ)'s (STO:DIOS)?

A look at the shareholders of Diös Fastigheter AB (publ) (STO:DIOS) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Diös Fastigheter isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of kr11b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about DIOS.

OM:DIOS Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Diös Fastigheter?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 31% of Diös Fastigheter. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Diös Fastigheter's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

OM:DIOS Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Diös Fastigheter is not owned by hedge funds. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of Diös Fastigheter

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

I can report that insiders do own shares in Diös Fastigheter AB (publ). It is a pretty big company, so it is generally a positive to see some potentially meaningful alignment. In this case, they own around kr362m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.