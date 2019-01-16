What Type Of Shareholder Owns Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited’s (NSE:DSSL)?

The big shareholder groups in Dynacons Systems & Solutions Limited (NSE:DSSL) have power over the company. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Warren Buffett said that he likes ‘a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people’. So it’s nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

With a market capitalization of ₹329m, Dynacons Systems & Solutions is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions don’t own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about DSSL.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Dynacons Systems & Solutions?

We don’t tend to see institutional investors holding stock of companies that are very risky, thinly traded, or very small. Though we do sometimes see large companies without institutions on the register, it’s not particularly common.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don’t own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don’t own the stock because they aren’t convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Dynacons Systems & Solutions, for yourself, below.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Dynacons Systems & Solutions. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Dynacons Systems & Solutions

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.