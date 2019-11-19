What Type Of Shareholder Owns ecotel communication ag's (ETR:E4C)?

The big shareholder groups in ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C) have power over the company. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of €24m, ecotel communication ag is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions don't own many shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about E4C.

Check out our latest analysis for ecotel communication ag

XTRA:E4C Ownership Summary, November 19th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ecotel communication ag?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of ecotel communication ag is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the company is growing earnings, that may indicate that it is just beginning to catch the attention of these deep-pocketed investors. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:E4C Income Statement, November 19th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ecotel communication ag. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of ecotel communication ag

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.