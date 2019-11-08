What Type Of Shareholder Owns Empir Group AB's (STO:EMPIR B)?

A look at the shareholders of Empir Group AB (STO:EMPIR B) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Empir Group is a smaller company with a market capitalization of kr56m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own many shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about EMPIR B.

Check out our latest analysis for Empir Group

OM:EMPIR B Ownership Summary, November 8th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Empir Group?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Empir Group's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

OM:EMPIR B Income Statement, November 8th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Empir Group. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Empir Group

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.