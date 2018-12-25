What Type Of Shareholder Owns Empire Resources Limited’s (ASX:ERL)?

If you want to know who really controls Empire Resources Limited (ASX:ERL), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Empire Resources is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$4.3m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are not really that prevalent on the share registry. Let’s take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about ERL.

ASX:ERL Ownership Summary December 25th 18 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Empire Resources?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Less than 5% of Empire Resources is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. We sometimes see a rising share price when a few big institutions want to buy a certain stock at the same time. The history of earnings and revenue, which you can see below, could be helpful in considering if more institutional investors will want the stock. Of course, there are plenty of other factors to consider, too.

ASX:ERL Income Statement Export December 25th 18 More

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in Empire Resources. Our information suggests that there isn’t any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Empire Resources

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.