What Type Of Shareholder Owns EQT Holdings Limited's (ASX:EQT)?

A look at the shareholders of EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of AU$600m, EQT Holdings is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about EQT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EQT Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 49% of EQT Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at EQT Holdings's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in EQT Holdings. There is a little analyst coverage of the stock, but not much. So there is room for it to gain more coverage.

Insider Ownership Of EQT Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in EQT Holdings Limited. As individuals, the insiders collectively own AU$25m worth of the AU$600m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.