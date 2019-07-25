What Type Of Shareholder Owns Euro India Fresh Foods Limited's (NSE:EIFFL)?

A look at the shareholders of Euro India Fresh Foods Limited (NSE:EIFFL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.'

Euro India Fresh Foods is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹2.7b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased shares. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about EIFFL.

Check out our latest analysis for Euro India Fresh Foods

NSEI:EIFFL Ownership Summary, July 25th 2019 More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Euro India Fresh Foods?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to fund under management, so the institition does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Euro India Fresh Foods might not have the sort of past performance institutions are looking for, or perhaps they simply have not studied the business closely.

NSEI:EIFFL Income Statement, July 25th 2019 More

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Euro India Fresh Foods. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Euro India Fresh Foods

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of Euro India Fresh Foods Limited. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. That means they own ₹2.2b worth of shares in the ₹2.7b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.