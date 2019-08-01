What Type Of Shareholder Owns FinTech Acquisition Corp. III's (NASDAQ:FTAC)?

A look at the shareholders of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

FinTech Acquisition III is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$440m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about FTAC.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About FinTech Acquisition III?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that FinTech Acquisition III does have institutional investors; and they hold 25% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at FinTech Acquisition III's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 11% of FinTech Acquisition III shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of FinTech Acquisition III

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.