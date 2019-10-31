What Type Of Shareholder Owns G-Vision International (Holdings) Limited's (HKG:657)?

If you want to know who really controls G-Vision International (Holdings) Limited (HKG:657), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

G-Vision International (Holdings) is a smaller company with a market capitalization of HK$99m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 657.

SEHK:657 Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About G-Vision International (Holdings)?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 8.9% of G-Vision International (Holdings). This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see G-Vision International (Holdings)'s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SEHK:657 Income Statement, October 31st 2019

G-Vision International (Holdings) is not owned by hedge funds. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of G-Vision International (Holdings)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.