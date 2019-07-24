What Type Of Shareholder Owns Gretex Industries Limited's (NSE:GRETEX)?

If you want to know who really controls Gretex Industries Limited (NSE:GRETEX), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.'

With a market capitalization of ₹23m, Gretex Industries is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about GRETEX.

NSEI:GRETEX Ownership Summary, July 23rd 2019

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gretex Industries?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 9.1% of Gretex Industries. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Gretex Industries, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

NSEI:GRETEX Income Statement, July 24th 2019

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Gretex Industries. As far I can tell there isn't analyst coverage of the company, so it is probably flying under the radar.

Insider Ownership Of Gretex Industries

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.