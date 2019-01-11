What Type Of Shareholder Owns Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd.’s (HKG:2255)?

The big shareholder groups in Haichang Ocean Park Holdings Ltd. (HKG:2255) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said ‘Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.’

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of HK$6.0b, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 2255.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Haichang Ocean Park Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Haichang Ocean Park Holdings already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 13% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It’s therefore worth looking at Haichang Ocean Park Holdings’s earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 7.1% of Haichang Ocean Park Holdings shares. That’s interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Haichang Ocean Park Holdings

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.