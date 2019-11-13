What Type Of Shareholder Owns Havilah Resources Limited's (ASX:HAV)?

If you want to know who really controls Havilah Resources Limited (ASX:HAV), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Warren Buffett said that he likes 'a business with enduring competitive advantages that is run by able and owner-oriented people'. So it's nice to see some insider ownership, because it may suggest that management is owner-oriented.

Havilah Resources is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$22m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HAV.

See our latest analysis for Havilah Resources

ASX:HAV Ownership Summary, November 13th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Havilah Resources?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Havilah Resources does have institutional investors; and they hold 7.2% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Havilah Resources, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:HAV Income Statement, November 13th 2019 More

Havilah Resources is not owned by hedge funds. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Havilah Resources

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.