What Type Of Shareholder Owns Hexaware Technologies Limited's (NSE:HEXAWARE)?

If you want to know who really controls Hexaware Technologies Limited (NSE:HEXAWARE), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Hexaware Technologies isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of ₹112b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about HEXAWARE.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hexaware Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 22% of Hexaware Technologies. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hexaware Technologies's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hexaware Technologies is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Hexaware Technologies

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.