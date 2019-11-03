What Type Of Shareholder Owns Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited's (NSE:HINDOILEXP)?

Every investor in Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Limited (NSE:HINDOILEXP) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Hindustan Oil Exploration is a smaller company with a market capitalization of ₹13b, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about HINDOILEXP.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Hindustan Oil Exploration?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Hindustan Oil Exploration already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 21% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Hindustan Oil Exploration's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Hindustan Oil Exploration. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Hindustan Oil Exploration

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.